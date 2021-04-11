NCDC Head: Georgia's epidemiological situation deteriorates

The Head of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, says Georgia’s epidemiological situation is deteriorating, Trend reports citing 1TV.

NCDC Head fears if citizens do not observe the coronavirus recommendations, the country would face widespread community transmission of the infection.

“Daily coronavirus cases top 600 for more than two weeks, which we have not seen since February. If we do not adhere to the recommendations, there is a big risk of the rapid virus spread,” Gamkreldze stated.

Gamkrelidze also stressed the low rate of the COVID-19 vaccine takers. He noted that 60% of the population should get the coronavirus jab to beat the virus in the country.

“As of today, 19,694 people got the vaccine. The number of vaccine takers gradually increases, 17,000 more booked the COVID-19 vaccine shots until April 30 but this is not enough. At least 3,000-4,000 people should get the jab per day,” he added.

Georgia reported 707 coronavirus cases, 592 recoveries, and 8 deaths on Sunday.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 288,396, among them, 277,303 people recovered and 3,877 died.