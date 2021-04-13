Georgia sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

Georgia reported 1,374 coronavirus cases, 422 recoveries, and 11 deaths on April 13, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 756 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 161 cases and the Adjara with 116 cases.

A total of 37,524 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 28,078 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,446 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.66 percent, while 2.46 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 290,129, among them, 278,251 people recovered and 3,894 died.

There are 205 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,445 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 323 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

