Georgia 60th out of 180 countries in World Press Freedom Index

Georgia has maintained its 60th spot out of 180 countries in the latest World Press Freedom Index from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

With the score of 28.64 Georgia is listed behind countries including Romania, Chile and Croatia and ahead of the likes of Poland, Japan and regional neighbour Armenia in the 2021 index.

Reforms in the media field over the recent years have been noted for bringing "improvements in media ownership transparency and satellite TV pluralism" by the international organisation in comments about the country.

Georgia's positioning in the ranking has not changed since 2019 but has overall improved since the country's media landscape was first assessed by RSF in 2013.

In the original index Georgia was placed 100th, with improvements in the subsequent three years with 84th, 69th and 64th spots. In 2018 the country was listed 61st in the list.