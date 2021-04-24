Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" not in US interests - Georgian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24

Recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" is not in the interests of the United States, because in this way Washington may lose Turkey as an ally, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" Guram Markhulia told Trend.

According to him, a strong Turkey does not intend to blindly obey the United States.

He noted that the United States intends to bargain with Turkey on international issues.

According to the expert, the threat of recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" is one of the US methods to force Turkey to follow Washington's interests.

“I don’t think the US will take this step. This is just a matter of bargaining. The United States has a number of issues in the solution of which they simply need Turkey's support. The relationship between Washington and Ankara is a significant element of US foreign and national security policy,” Markhulia said.

The expert is sure that the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" is not in the interests of the United States, because in this case Turkey will be forced to "show the door" to the NATO military base on its territory.

