EU announces winning project for promotion of European businesses, economic interests in Georgia

Following the call for expression of interest 'Promoting European business and economic interests in Georgia', the EU announces that the European Business Association Georgia (EBA Georgia) is the organisation that submitted the winning project, Trend reports citing Agenda.

EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell congratulated EBA Georgia 'for their hard work and strong proposal, which led them to win this call'.

The project aims at encouraging coordinated and pro-active actions of business, support the implementation of the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA).

In particular, objectives are:

- Strengthening business relations between the EU and Georgia, in particular as regards the elimination of obstacles to business

- Promoting fair, open and long-term relationships between business, customers/beneficiaries and the authorities

- Establishing a key interlocutor to the EU Delegation, the EEAS and European Commission, also relaying the views of other existing business organisations (general / sectoral / bilateral), and for Member States’ embassies, notably those with no bilateral chamber of commerce in Georgia

- The indicative budget, which could be made available by the EU Delegation for the pilot project, is €100,000-150,000.

- The exact size of the grant will depend on the quality and scope of the proposal. The indicative implementation period is one year. Co-funding by the applicants is encouraged.