NCDC Head: Rate of face mask wearing increased up to 80 per cent

“The rate of face mask wearing increased up to 80 per cent in the country. This is seriously comforting because a face mask is the strongest weapon to struggle against coronavirus,” Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control (NCDC) told the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

NCDC Head noted that imposition of additional restrictions in connection with the Easter holidays aimed to reduce mobility.

Amiran Gamkrelidze also commented about the anti-record number of new coronavirus cases in India. He said that preventive measures should continue be it the Indian or British stain of the virus.

Gamkrelidze called on the Georgian citizens to refrain from traveling to India unless the emergency. He also recommended to observe the preventive measures and regulations.