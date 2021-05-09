Red Cross to hand over Georgia 100 thousand Sinopharm vaccine shots
The Red Cross will hand over Georgia 100 thousand Sinopharm vaccine shots. The decision became known following the meeting held between the Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze and representatives of the international organization, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
“We closely cooperate with the Red Cross of China,” said Natia Loladze, President of the Georgia Red Cross Society said.
Georgia kicked off immunization with Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from May 4. People aged 18 and above can receive Sinopharm jabs.
The World Health Organization (WHO) authorized the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on May 7.
