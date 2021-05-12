Georgia reports 1,409 new cases of coronavirus for May 12
Georgia has reported 1,409 new cases of coronavirus, 1,256 recoveries and 27 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
In total, 40,275 tests have been conducted around the country of which 27,699 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,576 were PCR tests.
The new cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 744 cases
Imereti - 149 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 149 cases
Adjara - 102 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 83 cases
Kakheti - 59 cases
Shida Kartli - 54 cases
Guria - 21 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 24 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 13 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 11 cases.
In addition, 872 patients are in critical condition of which 192 are on artificial ventilation.
As of today 28,864 individuals are in self-isolation and 75 individuals are under quarantine.
Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 325,665 cases of coronavirus, 304,935 recoveries and 4,363 deaths.
