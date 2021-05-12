Georgia reports 1,409 new cases of coronavirus for May 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,409 new cases of coronavirus, 1,256 recoveries and 27 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 40,275 tests have been conducted around the country of which 27,699 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,576 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 744 cases

Imereti - 149 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 149 cases

Adjara - 102 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 83 cases

Kakheti - 59 cases

Shida Kartli - 54 cases

Guria - 21 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 24 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 13 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 11 cases.

In addition, 872 patients are in critical condition of which 192 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 28,864 individuals are in self-isolation and 75 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 325,665 cases of coronavirus, 304,935 recoveries and 4,363 deaths.

---

