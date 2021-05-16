Georgian FM to pay official visit to Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Zalkaliani will pay an official visit to Kyiv on May 16-17, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, in Kyiv bilateral meetings will be held with representatives of the legislative and executive authorities of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit will focus on the Georgian-Ukrainian strategic partnership, various areas of cooperation and prospects for further deepening of relations.

During his visit to Kyiv, Zalkaliani will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the three associated countries - Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine.

The ministers will discuss further cooperation between the three countries to strengthen political dialogue, economic and sectoral integration with the EU, preparations for the forthcoming Eastern Partnership Summit, as well as the security environment and challenges in the region.



