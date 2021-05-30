Georgia reports 723 coronavirus cases, 1 407 recoveries, 18 deaths

Georgia reported 723 coronavirus cases, 1 407 recoveries, and 18 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 403 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 77 cases, and the Imereti region with 55 cases.

A total of 25 300 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14 238 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11 062 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2,86%, while 3,46 % in the past 14 days.

As of May 30, 138 151 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 343 603 among them, 326 423 people recovered and 4 757 died.

There are 47 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3 815 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 661 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.