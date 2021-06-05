Georgian Parliament Speaker meets Austrian Ambassador
The Speaker of Georgian Parliament Kakha Kuchava met with the Austrian Ambassador Thomas Mühlmann, Trend reports via 1tv.
Ambassador handed over a congratulatory letter by the Parliament of Austria on his appointment.
The meeting focused on the areas where two countries have the potential for deepening cooperation.
Sides discussed the ongoing processes in the parliament and emphasized the importance to fully and timely implement Charles Michel’s agreement.
Latest
Release of Russian policeman who killed young Azerbaijani - flagrant violation of international law - Georgian expert
Indian PM Modi addresses World Environment Day event; says Ethanol become priority to maintain healthy environment
Death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar - tragic news in history of European press - Peter Tase
Azerbaijani public honoring memory of journalists killed in mine explosion in Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani president's assistant reminds int'l community about UN resoluton in response to tragedy in Kalbajar
Armenian authorities should share landmine maps to ensure that no other journalists become victims - Committee to Protect Journalists
Important to have full exchange of information for effective demining of Azerbaijani territories - EU Special Representative
Armenia’s refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan also affects Russia's peacekeeping mission in Karabakh - Russian expert
Azerbaijan Republic Veterans Organization issues statement on death of journalists in Kalbajar district
Landmines pose ongoing threat to civilians in Azerbaijani liberated territories - Human Rights Watch
Death of Azerbaijani journalists shows urgent need to demine areas - CoE’s Human Rights Commissioner