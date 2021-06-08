Georgia reports 1,023 coronavirus cases for June 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,023 coronavirus cases, 510 recoveries, and 17 deaths on June 8, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 546 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 108 cases, and the Imereti region with 90 cases.

A total of 29,517 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 21,585 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,932 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.47 percent, while 2.81 percent in the past 14 days. As of June 8, 178,738 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

There are 35 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,333 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 635 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

