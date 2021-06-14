Georgia reveals volume of pension fund's assets

As of June 14, 2021, 1 million 159 thousand participants are registered in the pension scheme, Trend reports citing Georgian media.



According to statistics released by the Pension Agency, the volume of pension assets amounted to 1.51 billion GEL. Among them, the accrued interest on investment activities is 166 million GEL.



According to the agency, 873 people have already benefited from the pension.

"The number of people involved in the pension scheme is growing daily and averages 10,000 people a month," the agency said.