Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccine from Estonia
Georgia will receive 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Estonia, said Estonian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports via Georgian media.
An official statement of the ministry reads that in addition to Georgia, Estonia will also support to Moldova by donating another 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to this country.
Georgia started the countrywide coronavirus vaccination in mid-March when the country received 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.
The country is currently using Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer vaccines for certain groups of individuals.
