WB to assist Georgia in development of tourism and civil aviation

July 1

Trend:

The World Bank (WB) expressed its readiness to assist Georgia in the restoration and development of tourism and civil aviation, Trend reports via the Economy ministry.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili met with World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molyneus to discuss current and planned projects supported by the World Bank in Georgia.

Particular attention was paid to the challenges facing the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as ways to overcome them. Kvrivishvili informed Molyneus about the activities and projects planned by the government to quickly restore and strengthen the tourism and civil aviation sectors, as well as their further development.

Kvrivishvili spoke about the anti-crisis measures taken by the government and, in particular, by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development to support the tourism and civil aviation sectors. According to the Deputy Minister, there is a noticeable revival in both civil aviation and tourism.

According to Kvrivishvili, of the three Georgian airports in the Batumi airport, compared to the same period in 2020, there is already a positive recovery dynamics. There are also positive results at the airports of Tbilisi and Kutaisi.

