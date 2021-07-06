Georgia, Azerbaijan intend to deepen cooperation in a number of areas
Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani met Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov, who pays an official visit to Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides focused talks on the significance of Georgia-Azerbaijan strategic cooperation. They discussed the main trends of the cultural sphere cooperation and set the collaboration plans both in bilateral and multilateral formats.
The two ministers underlined that the implementation of joint projects plays a crucial role in ensuring stability and peace in the region.
Latest
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on energy and environmental issues in Aghdam (PHOTO)
US welcomes release of Armenian detainees in exchange for information to facilitate demining in Azerbaijan
Joint meeting of working groups of Coordination Headquarters being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border
Azerbaijan allocates funds to liquidate damage caused to private and state-owned enterprises following Armenian aggression