Georgia reveals statistics on fully vaccinated people as of July 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 111,589 people (or 3 percent of total population) are fully vaccinated in Georgia as of July 8, Trend reports via the Georgia's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

As reported, 283,631 people (or 7.6 percent of total population) have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia as of July 8.

Statistics show that on average 6,000 people are vaccinated in Georgia daily.

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the most in demand in Georgia.

Georgia started coronavirus vaccination in mid-March when the country received 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

In addition to AstraZeneca, the country is currently using Sinovac, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines for certain groups of individuals.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356