Georgia receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 43,200 COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine shots were brought to the Tbilisi International Airport, Trend reports via the Georgian Ministry of Health.

AstraZeneca is authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is admitted for people aged 45 and above.

Those who failed to receive the second shot or registered for the first shot will be able to get the vaccination.

Georgia secured the supply of additional AstraZeneca vaccine shots through the COVAX platform.

Georgia started coronavirus vaccination in mid-March when the country received 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. In addition, the country is currently using Sinovac, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines for certain groups of individuals.

