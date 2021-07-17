Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Georgia reported 1,808 coronavirus cases, 361 recoveries, and 22 deaths on July 17, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,046 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 161 cases, and the Imereti region with 123 cases.

A total of 34,979 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 19,711 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,268 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5.17 percent, while 4.5 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 386 195, among them, 363,318 people recovered and 5,538 died.

There are 53 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,135 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 008 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of July 17, 345 295 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

