Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 28

Some 3,141 more new cases of coronavirus were revealed in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgia reported 3,141 coronavirus cases, 1,509 recoveries, and 20 deaths on Wednesday, the official figures show.

It is reported that 40,553 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 23,242 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,311 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,648 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 438 cases and the Imereti region with 270 cases.

It is noted that Georgia’s total case tally reached 410,830, among them, 377,597 people recovered and 5,751 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 7.75 percent, while 6.28 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 64 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,256 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,798 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,018 critical patients, 212 require mechanical ventilation.

