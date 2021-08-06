Multinational 'Agile Spirit-2021' military exercises wrap up in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Multinational 'Agile Spirit-2021' exercise with the participation of military from NATO member countries and partners ended on August 6 in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

For the first time Special Operation Forces from Georgia, the US, United Kingdom, Romania and Poland have carried out joint operations in Georgia. 'Agile Spirit-2021' covered a simulated command post exercise, field training, and joint multinational, battalion-level combined arms live-fire exercises.

'Agile Spirit-2021', which is a Georgian Defense Forces and US Army Europe and Africa cooperatively-led, joint multinational brigade-level exercise, was held between July 26 and August 6.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated at a closing ceremony that the successful holding of 'Agile Spirit-2021' exercise indicates that US-Georgia strategic relations are at an all-time high.

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan said that the exercise is an important example of the shared values that Georgia has with its NATO allies and friends.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356