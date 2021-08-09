Georgia shares data on coronavirus cases for August 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 2,236 new coronavirus cases, 3,146 recoveries, and 44 deaths on August 9, said the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 946 cases

Adjara - 499 cases

Imereti - 177 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 100 cases

Shida Kartli - 90 cases

Guria - 38 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 126 cases

Kakheti - 165 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 56 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 30 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 9 cases.

A total of 23,439 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country.

As of August 9, 641,242 people got the coronavirus vaccine, among them 197,118 are fully vaccinated.

---

