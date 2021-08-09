Georgia shares data on coronavirus cases for August 9
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia reported 2,236 new coronavirus cases, 3,146 recoveries, and 44 deaths on August 9, said the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new cases were recorded in:
- Tbilisi - 946 cases
- Adjara - 499 cases
- Imereti - 177 cases
- Kvemo Kartli - 100 cases
- Shida Kartli - 90 cases
- Guria - 38 cases
- Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 126 cases
- Kakheti - 165 cases
- Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 56 cases
- Samtskhe-Javakheti - 30 cases
- Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 9 cases.
A total of 23,439 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country.
As of August 9, 641,242 people got the coronavirus vaccine, among them 197,118 are fully vaccinated.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935
Latest
European Court of Human Rights must respect its decision and force Armenia to comply with it - Victim
Opening of Zangezur corridor to stimulate development of route between Uzbekistan and countries of Caspian and Black Seas
Azerbaijani fire and rescue forces continue operations to extinguish forest fires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)