Georgia introduces new restrictions in connection with COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian authorities announced the implementation of new restrictions in connection with the increase in cases of coronavirus infection, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

For three weeks, city transport will be stopped in the country, the opening hours of cafes and restaurants will be reduced, and festivals will be banned.

From August 14 through September 4 in Georgia:

- The movement of public transport is limited. The ban will not affect intercity transport.

- Festivals, public events, concerts and sports competitions are completely prohibited, with the exception of competitions held under international auspices.

- The work of children's entertainment centers is limited.

- Food facilities will be open an hour less, until 23:00.

- Government departments and private companies have been instructed to transfer their employees to telecommuting.

Control over compliance with existing rules will be maximized, including weddings, commemorations, and so on. The establishments where such mass events are organized will be fined 10,000 lari ($3,228), and in case of repeated violations, they will be closed.

At the same time, the Georgian authorities took a number of decisions to increase the rate of vaccination. So, teams of military doctors are involved in the process, who will carry out vaccinations in different settlements.

In addition, since urban transport will be stopped, the state promises to ensure regular transportation of the population to the main vaccination facilities.

