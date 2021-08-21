Gov’t to carry out subsidy program for Vintage 2021

Georgian Ministry of Environment Protection and Agriculture reported that the government will implement a subsidy program within the framework of Vintage 2021.Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

All those companies, which will buy Rkatsiteli and Kakhuri Mtsvane grapes from farmers in the amount of no less than 100 tons and pay 0.90 GEL per kilogram, will receive the subsidy.

The program aims to support viticulturists amid the pandemic period. The Vintage 2021 Coordination Headquarters will work in 24-hour regime.