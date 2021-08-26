Georgia shares data on number of visitors from EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 42,174 citizens of the EU countries visited Georgia from June through July 2021, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

According to the data, during the reporting period, the majority of citizens who visited Georgia were citizens of Russia - 75,064 people, followed by Turkey with 70,883 people and Ukraine - 52,933 people.

In addition, 36,538 Israeli citizens visited Georgia from June to July.

It is reported that a total of 481,465 foreign citizens visited Georgia, of which 189,618 citizens visited Georgia in June and 291,847 citizens - in July.

According to the information, Georgia opened its land borders on June 1.

Citizens of the aforementioned countries can come to Georgia without being vaccinated, but in this case they must:

Submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before crossing the border, and on the third day they must retest at their own expense;

Fill in a special electronic form before entry, in which you must indicate your travel history for the last 14 days, place of stay in Georgia, contact information, and so on.

Those who have been in India in the last 14 days before entry must undergo a two-week quarantine at their own expense (in this case, the PCR test on the third day is not mandatory).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva