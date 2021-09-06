Georgia reveals real GDP growth for July

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

The growth of Georgia's real GDP in July 2021 compared to the same period last year amounted to 9.9 percent, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

According to the information, on average, in the first seven months of 2021, the growth of real GDP in Georgia amounted to 12.2 percent.

It is noted that in July 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, growth was observed in the field of financial and insurance activities, in the field of production, in the hotel and restaurant business, as well as in the areas of transport, warehousing, and trade.

At the same time, a downward trend was observed in the construction and mining industries.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, against the backdrop of closed borders and the suspension of many areas of economic activity, Georgia experienced a drop in economic indicators of minus six percent.

Earlier it was reported that the National Bank of Georgia expects the country's GDP growth at 8.5 percent in 2021, and by four and five percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

In particular, according to the optimistic forecast, Georgia's GDP will grow by 10 percent in 2021, and in 2022, economic growth will slow down to five percent, amounting to 5.5 percent in 2023.

The pessimistic scenario assumes GDP growth in 2021 by six percent, in 2022 - by two percent, and in 2023 - by four percent.

