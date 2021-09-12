Georgia receives another batch of vaccines
Georgia received 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from the Red Cross, Health Ministry reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Citizens aged 18 and older are eligible for the Sinopharm jab. The interval between doses is 21 days.
“Vaccination against COVID-19 is an effective and safe way to protect against infection,” the Ministry said.
