Georgian PM says intergovernmental commission meeting with Azerbaijan - productive
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29
Trend:
Very productive 8th Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"Very productive 8th Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan. Holding this event in times of global pandemic is yet another clear proof of our shared vision for economic development and sustainable growth," he wrote.
