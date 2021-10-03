Georgia's ruling party leads in municipal elections - CEC's first data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3

Trend:

The ruling Georgian Dream party leads the municipal elections with 48.56% of the vote. This is evidenced by the data of the CEC after counting votes from 38.63% of polling stations, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

The largest opposition party in the country, the United National Movement, is gaining 32.32%. In third place is the party of ex-prime minister Giorgi Gakharia "For Georgia" with 6.87% of the votes.