Georgian CEC: Results of 812 PECs recounted

As of October 10, the Election Administration has recounted the results of 812 precinct election commissions (PEC), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

No change was observed in 66.7% of the data, while the data from 121 polling stations were slightly changed but it did not affect the overall result.

The results from 194 polling stations were recounted at the initiative of the district election commissions or because of a complaint. The results of 257 Precinct Election Commissions have been counted again on the recommendation of the CEC Chairperson.

“By recounting ballot papers, Central Election Commission (CEC) has reaffirmed that its main goal is to make the election process transparent and open,” said the CEC.

Georgia’s 2021 local elections were held on October 2. The runoff is scheduled for October 30.