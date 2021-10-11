Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 1,848 recoveries, and 23 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 17,711 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 11,033 tests were rapid, while the remaining 6,678 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 635,583, among them 602,372 people recovered and 9,269 died.

There are 71 people quarantined, 4,514 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 703 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 11, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,442 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm