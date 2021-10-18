Georgia and US plan to sign co-op agreement in field of defence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Maryana Akhmedova

Georgian Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense plan to sign an agreement, which aims to strengthen Georgia's defense capabilities, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, was met by Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze at the Tbilisi International Airport.

“Wheels down in Georgia. The United States is committed to helping Georgia build its defense capacity and advance its Euro-Atlantic integration, and I’m looking forward to my meetings here,” Austin published on his Twitter page.

Georgian minister will host Lloyd Austin at the Ministry of Defense. After the official welcoming ceremony, the parties will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss defense cooperation between the US and Georgia. Later, at a joint press conference, Georgian and US defense officials will make statements to the media.

During the visit, Lloyd Austin will hold a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The US Secretary of Defense will also visit one of the military bases of the Georgian Defense Forces and will attend joint exercises with the participation of American and Georgian servicemen.

