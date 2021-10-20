Mikheil Saakashvili charged with illegal border crossing
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been charged with the illegal border crossing at 12th Rustavi Prison on Wednesday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Saakashvili’s lawyer Beka Basilaia deems Saakashvili’s act as ‘heroism.’ “Years later the Georgian people will be proud of this step taken by the third president,” Basilaia noted.
Law enforcers arrested Mikheil Saakashvili in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on October 1. He kicked off a hunger striker day after detention.
The ex-president is charged with several criminal offences. In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison in absentia for abuse of power.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: After a long break - 27 years of Armenian occupation, Zangilan returned to its homeland
Plan initiated to prosecute int'l companies for illegal exploitation of Vejnali gold deposit - president
Modern transport and logistics center, and necessary infrastructure to be created in Zangilan - President Aliyev
Recent events on opening of Zangazur corridor show that we achieving our goals - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan to try resettle people in Zangilan by early next, maybe by late this year - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with public representatives of Zangilan
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions in military unit of State Border Guard Service in Zangilan district
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view work done under "smart village" project in Aghali village