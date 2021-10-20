Mikheil Saakashvili charged with illegal border crossing

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been charged with the illegal border crossing at 12th Rustavi Prison on Wednesday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Saakashvili’s lawyer Beka Basilaia deems Saakashvili’s act as ‘heroism.’ “Years later the Georgian people will be proud of this step taken by the third president,” Basilaia noted.

Law enforcers arrested Mikheil Saakashvili in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on October 1. He kicked off a hunger striker day after detention.

The ex-president is charged with several criminal offences. In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison in absentia for abuse of power.