Georgian NCDC Head urges for vaccination to end pandemic

Head of the National Centre for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC) of Georgia, Amiran Gamkrelidze, informed the vaccination marathon has turned out successful. People gradually yield to the immunization process, he said, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to Gamkrelidze, promoting immunization benefits is especially significant in the regions resided by ethnic minorities. He said the campaign, which will continue, already resulted in additional 2 500 vaccinated people. NCDC Head once again urged the population for vaccination to end the pandemic.

“Only 33 per cent of the population is vaccinated, we need this number to go up to 60 per cent and even 80 to end the pandemic, remove facemasks, live freely and celebrate happy New Year,” Gamkrelidze stated.