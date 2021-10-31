Georgian PB to provide neutral, diverse election coverage, OSCE/ODIHR says
“The Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) provided mostly neutral and diverse coverage of the campaign,” said Albert Jonsson, OSCE/ODIHR election observer mission head in Georgia, Trend reports citing 1TV.
According to Jonsson, the GPB allotted equal airtime to the GD and the UNM.
The OSCE/ODIHR election observer mission in Georgia published the preliminary report about the October 30 runoff municipal elections in Georgia.
The OSCE/ODIHR deployed 30 long-term observers throughout the country from 4 September. For the second round, 16 long-term observers remained in the country. The mission has been in Georgia since August 24 to observe the whole election process.
