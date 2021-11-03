Austria, Germany resume flights to Georgia's Kutaisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Wizz Air resumed direct regular flights from Georgia's Kutaisi to Vienna and Berlin, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Regular flights from Kutaisi Airport to Vienna and Berlin are operating from November 2.

In particular, flights to the Austrian capital will operate twice a week, while to the German capital, at the initial stage, once a week.

Georgian citizens are able to travel to Austria vaccinated with European, American, and Chinese vaccines.

Meanwhile, Germany allows entry for Georgian citizens only vaccinated with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Janssen (J&J).

Direct flights between Kutaisi and Barcelona resumed from October 31. Also, initial negotiations are underway in order to launch direct flights from Tbilisi to Madrid.

Furthermore, Iranian Zagros Airlines and Qeshm Airlines also resumed regular flights between Tbilisi and Tehran from November 1.