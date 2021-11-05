Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,340 new COVID-19 cases, 3,631 recoveries, and 62 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 55,301 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,544 tests were rapid, while the remaining 22,757 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 743,511, among them 681,919 people have recovered and 10,300 have died.

There are 36 people quarantined, 6,666 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,242 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 5, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,063 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

