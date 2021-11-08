Mikheil Saakashvili transferred to No.18 prison hospital

Georgia’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili has been taken to the No.18 prison infirmary to prevent this health deterioration, the Special Penitentiary Service just announced, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Earlier today, Consilium recommended Saakashvili’s transfer to a high-profile clinic due to his test results.

Law enforcers arrested Mikheil Saakashvili in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on October 1. He kicked off a hunger striker day after detention.

The ex-president is charged with several criminal offences. In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison in absentia for abuse of power.