UAE launch additional flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Flydubai and Air Arabia will launch additional regular flights to Georgia’s Tbilisi, Trend reports via Georgian Civil Aviation Agency’s Facebook publication.

According to the Agency, Flydubai will perform 16 additional regular flights between Dubai and Tbilisi from November 30 through to December 5.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia will perform 4 additional regular flights between Sharjah and Tbilisi from November 30 through December 4.

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia's SSP Civil Aviation Agency has granted permission for airlines to operate in these directions on November 12, the statement said.

Due to the epidemiological situation, border restrictions and sanitary requirements vary by states. Citizens are urged to be cautious when planning a trip, to be aware of border and sanitary regulations by the country, notifications from the airline, and statements posted on official sources, the agency noted.

