Former Georgian president appeals to US president

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili sent a letter to the Politico magazine, in which he appeals to US President Joe Biden, talks about his imprisonment, accuses the ruling Georgian Dream party of election manipulation, repression of opponents and slowing down democracy in Georgia, Trend reports with reference to News Georgia.

Saakashvili returned to Georgia after eight years despite his Western partners have repeatedly warned him about the danger of such a step, which, in their opinion, could cause destabilization and social unrest.

The former president, who was sentenced in absentia in Georgia to six years in prison for malfeasance in office during his absence, was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1. He declared himself a political prisoner and continued his hunger strike for 50 days.

"I returned to Georgia this autumn after leaving the country for several years, knowing that I was likely to be imprisoned," the letter says. "I hope to draw attention to the alarming situation here, in which thousands of Georgians protested in the streets after last month's election."

The imprisoned ex-president calls on the US presidential administration to speak out about the ongoing processes in Georgia and reminds Biden of his visit to Tbilisi in 2009.

"Today, I call on the administration to make a contribution to the support for our young democracy, which is in danger," the letter said. "Taking into account Biden's goal of pushing the cause of democracy over autocracy, I hope he will hold the Georgian government accountable for undermining the freedoms we have worked so hard to achieve."

Saakashvili states about "erosion of freedom" in Georgia, the establishment of control over the courts, the development of a clan system and corruption and also accuses the current authorities of pursuing the Russian interests and slowing down integration into NATO.

In his letter, Saakashvili calls on the US "to openly condemn the Georgian authorities for their attempts to undermine democracy" and to consider the issue of imposing sanctions on people violating human rights in Georgia.

Saakashvili also urges Biden’s administration to withdraw the invitation to the Summit for Democracy sent to Tbilisi, as he thinks that this "sends the wrong signal".