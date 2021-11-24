Saakashvili’s Ukrainian lawyer arrives in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Ukrainian lawyer of the former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, Yevhen Hrushovets, has arrived in Georgia and intends to meet with his client, who has been a Ukrainian citizen since 2015, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Hrushovets intends to visit Saakashvili, who is now placed in a military hospital in Gori.

Georgian government accused Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property, and other crimes, therefore he was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1.

