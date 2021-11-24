Saakashvili suffers psychological distress, ex-president's mother says

Ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s mother, Giuli Alasania, says the whole society should be active to release Saakashvili, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

After visiting her son at the Gori Military Hospital today, Alasania noted that Saakashvili feels weak and suffers mental distress as he suffered “severe psychological trauma.”

Georgia’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili was transferred to the Gori Military Hospital on November 19, where he ended his 50-day hunger strike.

The ex-president has been charged with several criminal offences. In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison in absentia for abuse of power.