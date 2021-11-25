Georgia, IMF discuss new co-op prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava held an online meeting with the Head of Mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) James John and other members of the mission to launch a new program, Trend reports via Georgian media.

During the meeting, the focus was on the prospects of the country's economic recovery. The conversation focused on the steps taken and planned to improve the investment environment, current and future reforms in the energy sector.

The parties also reviewed the progress of the implementation of structural economic reforms and the action plan, in particular, the ongoing activities for the development of the capital market, the prospects for the implementation of the reform of state-owned enterprises and others.

Turnava spoke about recent trends in the Georgian economy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the anti-crisis policy of the Government, according to which Georgia’s economy developed faster than expected.

According to preliminary estimates, the real GDP growth in September 2021 amounted to 6.9 percent, while the 9 month growth rate was 11 percent, Turnava said.

Taking the current trends in the economy into account, the Georgian government expects that 2021 will end with double-digit economic growth, she added.

The Minister also cited the assessment of the IMF, according to which in 2021-2026 Georgia will have the highest economic growth among the region and European countries.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers Davit Tvalabeishvili and Irakli Nadareishvili, Head of the Department of Economic Analysis and Reforms of the Ministry Vakhtang Tsintsadze, as well as the Permanent Representative of the IMF in Georgia Selim Chakir.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm