EU Delegation to Georgia demands Saakashvili’s presence at court proceedings

Personal presence at the trials of Georgian ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili is important both under Georgian law and the European Convention on Human Rights, EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“Saakashvili’s personal presence at court sessions is important, as it is required not only by Georgian legislation but also by the European Convention on Human Rights. I hope that the current momentum of developments will allow all parties to think about maintaining this momentum for moving forward,” Hartzell said.

“We continue to monitor the observance of his fundamental rights, including the right to privacy and dignity. We will also monitor the legal processes,” the Ambassador added.

Meanwhile, the Georgian government accused Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property, and other crimes, which led to his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1.

