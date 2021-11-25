Georgian ex-president Saakashvili calls for nationwide rally in December

Ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili called on his supporters on Facebook to prepare for a large-scale nationwide rally in December, saying he also welcomes the establishment of a public committee for his liberation, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Mikheil Saakashvili urged his supporters to gather outside the Tbilisi City Court for the November 29 trial. “We all know that our court is a farce, but we can use it as a gathering place,” he said.

The ex-president’s lawyer, Beka Basilia, confirmed that Mikheil Saakashvili is willing to attend his court trial scheduled for November 29.

Zaal Udumashvili, a member of the United National Movement (UNM) party, added that Mikheil Saakashvili arrived in Georgia to help Georgian people change the government, and this process must continue.

According to Udumashvili, not a particular political party, but the whole society aims to release Saakashvili, though every party should decide whether or not to join the public committee.

“We must reach early elections as a result of this struggle, and naturally, everyone must contribute. Mikheil Saakashvili has repeatedly said and reaffirmed in a statement yesterday that he does not want any office after the government change. He came to Georgia to help Georgian people in the struggle. Mikheil Saakashvili will always be involved in Georgian politics no matter where he is and what passport he holds. The statements and actions of a politician of such importance always have an impact, especially on the ongoing political processes in his native country,” Udumashvili said.