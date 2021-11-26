Georgia, Serbia working to strike a free trade agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia and Serbia discussed the possibility of holding a meeting of the second intergovernmental economic commission, and the extension continue consultations in order to conclude a free trade agreement between the countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The issue was addressed at the meeting between the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Genadi Arveladze and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Vladimir Maric, who is on a working visit to Georgia.

The sides noted a great potential for cooperation between Georgia and Serbia, focused on the development of bilateral trade, as well as cooperation on investment attraction, civil aviation, land transport, tourism and agriculture.

According to Genadi Arveladze, it is of special importance to organize joint business forums and trade missions to deepen bilateral cooperation, which will help deepen business ties between the two countries and implement joint business projects.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm