Georgian cities receive EU grant for cultural development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Three Georgian cities (Zugdidi, Kutaisi and Poti) will receive grants to promote cultural development within the framework of the EU4Culture project of the European Council, Trend reports via Georgian media.

EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the EU and aimed at supporting culture and creative industries in non-capital cities of the Eastern Partnership countries. The program focuses on increasing the role of culture and creative industry in the process of economic and social development of the country.

According to the project, Georgian cities will receive a grant in amount of 30,000 euros for the preparation of cultural development strategies.

The competition was announced in May 2021, and its goal is to support cities in developing cultural development strategies that correspond to the approaches of European cultural capitals. 70 cities from five Eastern Partnership countries took part in the competition.

The six-month period of work on the cultural development strategy begins on December 1. Eventually, one of the three cities will receive funding in the amount of up to 300,000 euros for the implementation of its own strategy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm