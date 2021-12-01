Georgia receives COVID-19 support grant from German Development Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Germany has provided a 3 million euros grant to Georgia for the support of the families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via the German embassy in Tbilisi.

The Minister of Finance of Georgia Lasha Khutsishvili and the head of the German Development Bank’s (KfW) South Caucasus Office Birgit Holderied-Kress signed an agreement on the grant provided by the German government.

The present grant is additional to the COVID-19 emergency aid from Germany provided in 2020, which amounted to 5.8 million euros and an interest-reduced loan of 15 million euros.

The increased grant amount is intended to finance more than 135,000 social security payments to vulnerable households. At the same time, the loan amount provided in 2020 can be used to finance more than 280,000 payments of unemployment assistance to eligible persons. This support will contribute not only to the social protection of countless families but also to the strengthening of the social security system itself.

