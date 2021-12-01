Georgia, NATO discuss further co-op and Black Sea security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani has participated in a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Riga today, Trend reports via the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The NATO Secretary General and FMs of the member states reaffirmed their support for Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations at the meeting.

The sides noted that Georgia is a close partner of NATO and underlined its contribution to global security, including NATO operations and missions.

The security of the Black Sea region, the NATO cooperation with partner countries, the integration mechanisms strengthening and further support were discussed at the meeting.

Georgian side has presented its visions for strengthening the country's practical and political support for NATO integration, which includes reforms, and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

“Georgia's participation in the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting once again emphasizes our country's strong partnership and progress on the path of integration,” David Zalkaliani wrote on his Twitter page.

---

