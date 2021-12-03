Georgia becomes member of UN World Tourism Organization Executive Board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The UN World Tourism Organization has elected Georgia as a member of the Executive Board, Natia Turnava said after the General Assembly in Madrid, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"This is a very important day for us and for Georgian tourism,," she noted.

Turnava said this is a very honorable membership for Georgia, as about 200 countries are members of this organization and only 35 countries make up the Executive Council.

“Georgia, as an elected member of the Executive Board for a period of 4 years, will be able to have a certain positive impact on the development of global tourism, and its restoration during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” Turnava said.

The Executive Board of the UN World Tourism Organization consists of 35 member states, which ensures the effective work of the organization and discusses key issues of travel and tourism industry policy on the global agenda.

Given its strategic location, Georgia will be able to protect the interests of both the Black Sea and Eastern European regions in the development of tourism.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm